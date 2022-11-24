Letter: Tired of gun violence? Take action

Tired of gun violence? Take action

I read the RTD Editorial Board’s recent op-ed voicing frustration over the “relentlessly unproductive debate over gun control.” I feel this frustration at a deep level. It is why I have been involved in gun violence prevention advocacy for many years, and why a group of Richmond moms recently restarted the local Moms Demand Action group. We agree with many of your conclusions: There are a shocking number of guns in the U.S.; it is disturbingly easy to purchase a gun in Virginia; and the NRA has allowed the firearms industry to rake in unprecedented profits at the expense of American lives. I want to share an additional statistic that keeps me up at night – every day in the U.S. over 100 Americans are shot and killed, and hundreds more are wounded by firearms.

We at the Richmond Moms Demand Action group are volunteering our time to make a difference. We worked this fall to help elect gun-sense candidates to Congress. We are meeting with local community gun violence interruption organizations to find out how we can support their mission. We are presenting our Be SMART program to PTAs across the city to promote responsible gun ownership and teach about gun safety around children. We are talking to our doctors and pediatricians about engaging their patients in gun safety dialogue, including how to use Virginia’s Substantial Risk Orders law to protect our teenagers and other family members in crisis. And in January we will meet with our elected state officials at the Capitol to advocate for gun-sense policies that will keep our families safe.

We offer not only our thoughts and prayers to the UVa community, we offer our tears, our grief, and our collective fury. But most importantly, we offer the thin margins of our busy lives as moms to take action and reduce gun violence in our community. As Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “It is better to light one candle than to curse the darkness.”

Kristin DuMont.