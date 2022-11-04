Letter: Tired of minority rule? Then go vote

Tired of minority rule? Then go vote

Why vote? Are our local, state and federal governments working for us?

Recent polls (Pew Research; NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist) suggest a majority of Americans favor access to abortion, perhaps with some restrictions, yet the Supreme Court decides that the access guarantee available for some 50 years is no longer valid. State governments have worked and are working, even here in Virginia, to limit important private decisions between a patient and their doctor. Is government working for us?

Recent polls (NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist; Ispos) suggest a majority of Americans favor stricter gun safety laws, yet the Supreme Court decides that even a common sense gun safety law in place for 100 years in New York is no longer valid. Elected federal officials determine who becomes a member of the Supreme Court. Is government working for us?

Recent polls (Pew Research; Gallup) suggest growing secularization among Americans, with membership in religious institutions now below 50% of adults, yet federal court decisions promote specific personal religious beliefs over other common interests in secular government and business affairs. Elected federal officials determine who becomes federal court judges. Is government working for us?

It seems to me that minority opinions are dictating to the majority, seeking to limit what is available to all; this is not democracy.

Is government working for us? Unless we all participate, a minority can prevail over the majority by simply showing up and voting. To ensure government reflects majority views, all of us need to vote.

Chuck Howard.