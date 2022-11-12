Letter: To be informed, voters need more coverage of local government

To be informed, voters need more coverage of local government

There was a flurry of reporting of political news on TV and in the newspaper in the last days leading up to Election Day. Too little, too late.

Regrettably, as most voters made their decisions, coverage was scant and superficial, mostly focused on the horse races rather than substantive issues.

For example, the voting record of this area’s newly redistricted incumbent member of Congress was cloaked in mystery for many voters. More analysis would have been useful.

In the absence of good media coverage of issues, voters instead view slick, slanted mailing pieces, one-sided media ads, and biased Twitter and Facebook posts. Is this a way to run a democracy?

We are inundated with information in local media that is presented as news – car wrecks, celebrity gossip, murders, robberies, animal abuse, health scares, disasters at home and abroad, weather, entertainment, “feel-good” stories and a host of other topics.

Amid the clutter there is a growing loss of good information about government – not just the platforms of political candidates but also news about City Hall and county board meetings.

When there isn’t space in newspapers or time on local TV newscasts to cover issues in depth, it would be a great service to provide unbiased information to the public on “government watch” websites.

Boring? Not if presented as interesting and important.

As Thomas Jefferson observed, “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free … it expects what never was and never will be.”

Suzanne Munson.