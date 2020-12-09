Letter to Editor, Dec. 10, 2020: Flu shot critical amid pandemic

Flu vaccine critical

in COVID-19 pandemic

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I wanted to take a moment to let the Richmond community know about the importance of getting the flu vaccine this year.

Inequity in flu vaccination among people of color is large and growing, including in public programs and nursing homes. Flu vaccine disparities place communities of color at increased risk of serious illness and death from the flu every year. But this year, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a large toll, we must act to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Most people do not realize how dangerous the flu can be, especially for older adults, young children, and individuals with chronic illnesses. But there is good news. We have a vaccine that can help prevent against the flu’s worst outcomes.

If we all do our part to get the flu vaccine, and urge our friends and families to get their flu vaccines, then we can help protect our loved ones while we save our health workers the added impact of a season with both the flu and COVID-19.

Flu vaccines never have been more important for our community than they are this year.