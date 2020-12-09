Letter to Editor, Dec. 10, 2020; James River article draws appreciation

James River article

draws appreciation

As a person of faith, I’ve enjoyed columns by Justice Bill Mims of the Supreme Court of Virginia over recent years. But his recent Opinions piece on the James River really was special. The accompanying black-and-white photo of the river, caught my eye immediately, having just read RTD columnist Bill Lohmann’s excellent column about Bill Draper and his fine photography of the James River Park System.

Mims' several laments keyed to local events and places — good and bad — stirred the heart and were worthy of the prophet Jeremiah, though I’m not an avid reader of the Book of Lamentations. And, as I heard Christian comedian Mark Lowry say about the Psalms, they alternate between praise of God and laments. I tend to welcome the good news of the New Testament. Of course he tied some of his previous columns about faith to New Testament passages.