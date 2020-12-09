Letter to Editor, Dec. 10, 2020, Mandate VMI to be private institution

Mandate VMI to be

private institution

It seems as if an endless array of opinion columns have been in The Times-Dispatch, written by Virginia Military Institute alumni. I am sure it is a fine school. The latest by Michael T. Gwinn suggests that the General Assembly redirect $1 million for a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) investigation to VMI leadership. I agree, but the assembly should direct the money to be used by the VMI leadership to transition the institute from a state-supported school to a private school.