Letter to Editor, Dec. 10, 2020, Mandate VMI to be private institution

Mandate VMI to be
private institution
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It seems as if an endless array of opinion columns have been in The Times-Dispatch, written by Virginia Military Institute alumni. I am sure it is a fine school. The latest by Michael T. Gwinn suggests that the General Assembly redirect $1 million for a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) investigation to VMI leadership. I agree, but the assembly should direct the money to be used by the VMI leadership to transition the institute from a state-supported school to a private school.
I can see no reason Virginia taxpayers should fund a military institute. National defense is a federal responsibility and we have national military academies to train soldiers. As a private college, VMI can address DEI issues and its historical ties to the rebellion against the United States as its leadership sees fit without state interference, similar to its neighbor, Washington and Lee University.
David Barker.
Midlothian.