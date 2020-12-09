 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to Editor, Dec. 10, 2020: Should teachers' pay be uniform in Virginia?
0 comments

Letter to Editor, Dec. 10, 2020: Should teachers' pay be uniform in Virginia?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Should teachers' pay

be uniform in Virginia?

Editor, Times Dispatch:

Chesterfield County teachers want more money. No surprise there. They compare their salaries to other districts and find that they are underpaid. Each district can compare its salaries to other districts and ask for a raise. Is the answer to pay all teachers in Virginia on the same uniform scale? Would the teachers in Southwest Virginia like to be paid the same as teachers in Northern Virginia? Yes, they would.

J. W. Eads.

Manakin-Sabot.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News