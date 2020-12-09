Letter to Editor, Dec. 10, 2020: Should teachers' pay be uniform in Virginia?

Should teachers' pay
be uniform in Virginia?
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Chesterfield County teachers want more money. No surprise there. They compare their salaries to other districts and find that they are underpaid. Each district can compare its salaries to other districts and ask for a raise. Is the answer to pay all teachers in Virginia on the same uniform scale? Would the teachers in Southwest Virginia like to be paid the same as teachers in Northern Virginia? Yes, they would.
J. W. Eads.
Manakin-Sabot.