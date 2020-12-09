Letter to Editor, Dec. 10, 2020: Yard's bird sanctuary provides enjoyment

Yard's bird sanctuary

provides enjoyment

Editor, Times Dispatch:

On nice days during this COVID-19 global pandemic, I always enjoy watching the behavior of the birds in my backyard. An array of homemade birdhouses can be found on three large trees. Big and small, some are attached to outbuildings or on fence posts in my garden. I have a tubular feeder filled with sunflower seeds that attract many different species of birds.

A total of 13 birdhouses are arrayed in my yard. It has taken me years to entice a certain variety of bird to enter my yard. For several years, I have enjoyed watching the birds setting up housekeeping and raising their young.

It has amazed me how these new generations of birds know exactly where to come in order to claim houses for nesting and raising their families. Being outside and watching these new neighbors makes one feel relaxed and very upbeat.

I strongly recommend this great pastime for those who can find the time to enjoy life’s little creatures.

Robert “Bobby” J. Spiers

Jr.