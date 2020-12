Abolishing police

decreases aid options

I would like to ask the young woman in the picture on the front page of the The Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8 — sporting the sign "No Justice, No Peace, Abolish the Police" — who is she going to call if she unfortunately ever is a crime victim? Perhaps a fellow protester, a social worker, her mother? It's fine to lobby for social justice, but social immaturity is an entirely different matter.