Letter to editor, Dec. 11, 2020: No votes stolen in presidential election

Votes not stolen in

presidential election

More than 50 court cases have been heard concerning all manner of voting irregularities, many by judges appointed under the Trump administration, with not one being successful. One case to the U.S. Supreme Court was turned down without even a hearing down by all nine justices, including three appointed by President Donald Trump. Just continuing to recite unfounded theories does not make them true. I can run up and down the street screaming my house is on fire, but if 50 fire departments respond and find no fire, there is no fire. Trump was defeated in an election that Chris Krebs, the man he appointed to oversee the election, said it was the most secure election in American history. There is nothing more logical and truthful to say about this election. It’s over, Trump lost, period.