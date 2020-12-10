Letter to Editor, Dec. 11, 2020; Too many candidates could hurt state races

Too many candidates

could hurt state races

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

An open letter to the Democratic Party of Virginia:

The list of people who actively are seeking the nomination to be the candidate the governor and the lieutenant governor is impressive. Their qualifications for the positions are many.

I applaud your plan to nominate the candidates in a primary rather than a convention.

I applaud the decision of the legislature to include the possibility of using ranked-choice voting but I fear that introducing it in such an important race will cause confusion and spoiled ballots.

However you, and we, have a problem. Our system of voting is set up to discern between two candidates, not four or five. A candidate only has to gain more votes than the rest, not a majority.

The voters and candidates in the city of Richmond experienced the problem with the mayoral race in November. Levar Stoney won with 37.7% of the vote, more than the other five candidates but hardly a mandate. Kim Gray and Alexsis Rogers combined for more than 52% of the vote. Perhaps one of them would have won in a race with fewer candidates.