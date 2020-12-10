Letter to Editor, Dec. 11, 2020; Two distinct letters reflect on change

Two distinct letters

reflect on change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Richmond Times-Dispatch published two idiosyncratic letters recently: "Life Skills Needed in Curriculum” by Sydney Brearley) and “Paint-covered monument a bold tribute to future” by Kelly Wiggins McDilda. Although these letters are relating to different subjects, to me, they mirror similar struggles.

One letter discusses how high school should prepare students more for the real world by instructing on the how-tos of adulthood. The other assesses the contrasts of Monument Avenue’s statues of yesteryear and of today, and the significance behind leaving the now Crayola-embellished Robert E. Lee standing as is.

The more our leaders divide us with their in-your-face colloquies on race and gender, the more I wonder what their true agenda might be hiding. Because, in my opinion, the more dissection our thespian leaders can create within their many factions, then disharmony becomes their greatest weapon. Besides, is it really what’s on the surface causing our problems? Or, is it really the same as it always has been: power and money interweaving a privileged class-system concealed within systemic discrimination?