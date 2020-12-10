Letter to Editor, Dec. 11, 2020; Why cry about masks, regardless of virus

Why cry about masks,

regardless of virus

While I think the government is using the coronavirus as an excuse to exert even more control over all of us, I do not understand the constant whining over the wearing of a mask in public. Whether or not it helps, it is a simple thing to do, as is social distancing. I say mask and distance and open up everything for business as usual. Some are going to die, but we already have lost nearly 300,000 lives. A vaccine is on the way. So do these two small things for the sake of all, and stop crying about what ought to be a nothing issue. All of us have better things to do.