Letter to Editor, Dec. 12,2020: Essential workers need financial relief

Essential workers

need financial relief

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With the world at a pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments are scrambling to pass legislation to stimulate their economies. They call it stimulus or relief but, in reality, it just injuriously burdens our children and grandchildren with more debt. Currently each U.S. child is born with more than $82,000 of government debt. Will this trend continue? Most likely it will.

Legislators should be looking at things like stopping the income tax on all overtime hours. Essential workers have worked millions of overtime hours during the pandemic and many never received stimulus.

But yet they have and continue to endure long hours and wearing personal protective equipment for 10 to 12 hours a day, and risking bringing the virus home to their families. I ask that legislators at both the state and federal level stop or suspend income taxes on all hours that exceed 40 for the foreseeable future. The essential workers have kept this country going. Don’t they deserve something?

Joe Paschal.