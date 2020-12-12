Letter to editor, Dec. 12, 2020, Governor's actions echo political differences

Governors' actions echo

political differences

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If there ever was clear evidence of how Republicans and Democrats differ in their views of this great republic, it now can be seen in the executive orders being put in place by state governors.

Does the virus act differently in one state versus the next? Of course not, but the actions of the governors certainly does.

Republican governors (and Republicans in general) believe that no matter what the circumstances, “We The People” should decide how to behave, and not be directed how to behave. They believe in freedoms, liberties, the Bill of Rights and the United States Constitution and stand to uphold them under any conditions.

Democratic governors (and Democrats in general) believe in social control by limiting our core values and circumventing our founding documents, not only in the case of this pandemic, but in most other circumstances as well. In Democrats’ minds, they, not the people, should be in charge, and feel they know what’s better for you than you do.