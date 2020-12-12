Letter to Editor, Dec. 13, 2020: Masks and vaccinations protect everyone

Masks and vaccinations

protect everyone

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent article, “Only half in the U.S. want vaccine shots, poll says,” in The Times-Dispatch:

I was absolutely appalled by this statement: “Among those who don’t want to get vaccinated, about 3 in 10 said they aren’t concerned about getting seriously ill from the coronavirus.” That has to be the most self-centered and selfish reason to potentially refuse the vaccination I’ve heard to date.

These 30% could be or could become contagious and asymptomatic. Aren’t they concerned about giving the coronavirus to their parents or grandparents or anyone else who might get seriously ill or die from the infection?

The article goes on to say that “around a quarter said the outbreak isn’t as serious as some people say.” On what planet is this 25% of the population living?

Mask-wearing and vaccination are not just to protect oneself. We are all in this together folks. Together we stand, divided we fall.

Marsha Wulf.