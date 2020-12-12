Letter to editor, Dec. 13, 2020: Va. rep. joins move to overturn election

Va. rep. joins move

to overturn election

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This is a message for all 8.5 million residents of Virginia, members of the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, and Virginia’s U.S. Congressional delegation.

Dec. 10 was an unfortunate day in the state’s long and storied history. U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, signed onto Texas’ lawsuit, along with 105 other members of Congress, to overturn the presidential election.

I am a proud Virginian who served proudly as an election officer with fellow Democrats and Republicans on Nov. 3. I took an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution as did Cline, which includes the 12th Amendment, codifying the procedures for electing the president and vice president of the United States.

During the first week of January, Cline and all members of Congress will swear their allegiance to the U.S. Constitution, as required by Article VI, as the 117th Congress begins its term.

All Virginians need to remind Cline that his oath commits him to preserve and protect the entire Constitution of the United States. Virginia — home to four of the first five presidents — demands it.