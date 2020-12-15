Letter to editor, Dec. 15, 2020:Health care schedulers praised for unseen work

Health care schedulers

lauded for unseen work

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I'd like to take a moment to recognize another cadre of home health care worker, often unseen by the public eye: those charged with scheduling and coordinating care services against an ever-changing personnel landscape.

As COVID-19 surges yet again, I watch each day as our schedulers work small miracles to ensure patients receive the care they depend on to manage their lives. And even more, they often find a moment to offer a word of encouragement for the health care workers coming off of long shifts or taking on last-minute shifts all the while staying current on the various permutations of Covid-19 protocols.

It is hard to describe the pressure these schedulers endure, analogous to the urgency of the work of an air traffic controller. Failure to find and place a critical worker can have a disastrous, knock-on effect. In every health care organization in the world, these schedulers have been pulling triple-duty since March, drawing no attention to themselves but bringing all their focus and nerve to solving hard logistical problems – getting the right person to the right shift so that no one goes without care. They deserve our appreciation.