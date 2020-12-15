Letter to editor, Dec. 15, 2020, No vaccine to prevent legislative blunders

No vaccine to prevent
legislative blunders
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This has been a really scary year — the COVID-19 pandemic and the unusual election. What scares me most, however, are the Republican politicians who refuse to recognize the results of the election and that Joe Biden is the new president. They are so afraid of the narcissistic bully who is the current president because they fear the future and his influence in the Republican party. In addition, by fighting the results, Trump has raised millions of dollars that they think will help them win further elections.
We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with the arrival of the vaccine to fight the pandemic. What frightens me is these members of Congress will still be around and will be determining the future of our country knowing that they can be bullied into stating what is not true and undermining the election process. There is no vaccine that can prevent that for us.
Dolly Hintz.
Henrico.