Letter to editor, Dec. 15, 2020, No vaccine to prevent legislative blunders

No vaccine to prevent

legislative blunders

This has been a really scary year — the COVID-19 pandemic and the unusual election. What scares me most, however, are the Republican politicians who refuse to recognize the results of the election and that Joe Biden is the new president. They are so afraid of the narcissistic bully who is the current president because they fear the future and his influence in the Republican party. In addition, by fighting the results, Trump has raised millions of dollars that they think will help them win further elections.