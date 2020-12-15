Letter to Editor, Dec. 15, 2020: Rural counties need broadband access

Rural counties need

broadband access

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read your recent article, "Virginia county works to fill gaps in broadband service," and I was struck by the fact that many rural communities are held back from prosperity by lack of the necessary 21st-century utility, broadband.

Just as in the 20th century great effort was expended to get electrical service to rural communities, now seems like the time to do the same for fiber optic Internet.One potential funding source to consider should be the money collected as part of Virginia's tobacco settlement. I can't name one good thing so far that has come from that money. Why can't we pay for fiber with those riches?

With the capability of working from home allowing new potential residents to live in sometimes fading rural areas, and the promise of better education, health care and job creation for current residents, investing this one time windfall into community-owned fiber broadband makes sense for Virginia's future.

This year, the new Virginia General Assembly majority should "Make it so," as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard of "Star Trek" fame, would put it.

John Owens.