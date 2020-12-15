Letter to Editor, Dec. 15, 2020: Voting early, by mail should not be feared

Voting early, by mail

should not be feared

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent cop-ed, former Lt. Gov. Bill Bolling advocated for eliminating early voting, voting by mail and returning to the exclusive tradition of in-person voting on Election Day. I respectfully disagree. Prior to the 2020 election cycle, five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington, successfully instituted secure vote-by-mail procedures that have been widely accepted and utilized by voters in those states. No credible evidence exists to suggest that the voting practices of these early adopter states has resulted in any consequential increase in the occurrence of ballot irregularities or voter fraud, an offense that is, contrary to President Donald Trump’s baseless and unproven claims, exceedingly rare.

Like thousands of other Richmonders, I chose to vote early in the 2020 election to avoid long lines and inevitable close physical contact with other citizens during a time of pandemic. I completed and submitted my ballot exactly as I would have on Election Day. What is so un-American about providing citizens with safe, convenient access to a voting booth?