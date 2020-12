Resident near speedway

will miss 'strange hum'

I'm sorry to see Southside Speedway has closed. I remember moving to Chesterfield County in the late 1970s and hearing a strange hum when I went outside. It would be loud and then soft. After a couple of weeks I ask my neighbor what it was — she said, "Oh, it's Southside Speedway." I'll miss that sound as another Chesterfield tradition will be replaced with who knows what.