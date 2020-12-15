Letter to Editor, Dec. 15, 2020,

Candidate with popular,

electoral votes wins

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Bill Bolling's commentary "Lessons to learn, actions to take" was an eloquent way to discredit the 2020 election and our democracy founded on the principles crafted by the founders.

History, statistics and facts have substantiated that no election since the creation of the democratic process was without irregularities, of which few were during a pandemic.

The lesson I learned about democracy in the United States is, if a candidate wins both the electoral and popular vote by a substantial margin, it's considered a "landslide."

Trump lost, let's get over it. The sooner the better.

Clarence Wilson.