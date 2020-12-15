Letter to editor, Dec. 16, 2020, Concerns can override an individual's rights

Concerns can override

an individual's rights

Regarding Ken Essigman's recent letter calling for the individual's rights to override another person's right to decrease their odds against contracting COVID-19: He and many like him are confusing individual rights with selfishness and disregard for their fellow man, not to mention a national duty. If only he were at risk, fine and dandy, but that is not the case. Therefore, the pandemic is prolonged. Imagine if during World War II, a total blackout was called for (but not mandated) but half the nation decided that his or her rights were violated and kept their lights on. Instead of just their house being destroyed, it just might hurt the neighbors.