Letter to Editor, Dec. 16, 2020, Expand health care to be more affordable

Expand health care

to be more affordable

Thank you Dr. Walter Lawrence for your recent op-ed reminding us that not only does health care not have to be the way it is, but that in the space of a single professional lifetime, it was not this way. In the not distant past, health care was not an enormous industrial profit-based system gobbling up 19% of our gross national product. Which is not to say I wish to return to medicine of the 1940s or that those who invent lifesaving procedures and medications don’t deserve to be paid well. It is to say that we as a society can return medicine to its purpose of healing the sick and promoting healthy lives for all and away from those who loyalty is to shareholders and overpaid CEOs. It is possible to maintain our pre-eminent place in the world of scientific research and to ensure care to everyone who lives here and to pay less for it. In 1965, Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law, helping to lift many elderly out of poverty and guaranteeing the dignity of health care for the aged. It is time to expand that most American of health care systems to the rest of America.