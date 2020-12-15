Letter to Editor, Dec. 16, 2020: Parent seeks legislation for school choice

Parent seeks legislation

for school choice

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past March, when COVID-19 was not well understood, my wife and I thought closing public schools was the right decision. At that time, two of our children attended Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS). However, the ensuing virtual teaching was poor, and being online all day depressed and exhausted them.

During the summer, we were pleased at FCPS’ proposal to offer hybrid learning for the 2020-21 school year. We were confident FCPS could manage the risk. However, opposition from teachers' unions forced the county to renege. To be fair, the school board and superintendent could not address union concerns. My wife and I enrolled our children in open Catholic schools. Since August, there has not been an infection traced to campus activity.

Public and private schools throughout our nation are demonstrating how classroom education can be safe. This is not controversial. The data is clear. Schools are not risky environments. It is clear that virtual school fails to educate and causes negative mental and physical effects. But the FCPS school board appears unconcerned. Teacher unions appear not to care.