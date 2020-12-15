Letter to Editor, Dec. 16, 2020, Past time for Trump to bow out gracefully

Past time for Trump

to bow out gracefully

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As your editorial suggested on Dec. 13, it is past time for the Republicans to face the reality of a President-elect Joe Biden and move on to address the huge problems facing this nation.

They can be be forgiven for agreeing that President Donald Trump should be allowed to pursue his legal options. But now that the federal and state courts, many of which were conservative, have rejected Trump's allegations as lacking any evidence of voter fraudulence, it is time to focus on the issues faced by this nation.

The GOP certainly could extol some positive gain, e.g., some Middle East agreements with Israel, stock market gains, support for vaccine development and conservative federal court appointments. Sadly, I suspect they instead will choose to try and make Biden a one-term president much as did to former President Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, immigration reform, environmental destruction, crumbling infrastructure, costly and ineffective health care, income inequality and massive public debt will continue unabated. Do we deserve better or have we gotten what we voted for?