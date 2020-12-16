Letter to Editor, Dec. 16, 2020,

Trump scores victory

with virus vaccine

The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun, thanks to the aggressive intervention by President Donald Trump pressuring the drug companies. Trump might have been a little late recognizing the danger but once he took on the beast, total and fast victory has been the result. Question: Would you rather have a surgeon with a good bedside manner than one skilled in the operating room? Trump probably is the most misunderstood president in history as most Americans don’t understand his sense of humor or his dedication to the job. Only Harry Truman worked harder to get elected,