Letter to Editor, Dec. 17, 2020: American flag shows confidence in country

American flag shows

confidence in country

Given everything that has happened in the past few years and especially this current year, I often have thought about what our flag stands for and how we as a nation always have been united in overcoming adversity. However, in this highly divided political world in which we now live, one thing that should not divide us is the American flag. Yet, sadly, there has been an effort by white supremacists and other hate-filled and conspiracy-driven groups to co-opt the flag. This has resulted in many people being hesitant to hang the flag outside of their homes. Every American should be proud to fly the Stars and Stripes. If you are one of the many who have been hesitant to display the flag, that time is over. I encourage you to proudly fly the American flag today. The American flag does not belong to, nor does it represent, one person, one group or one political party. It represents confidence in America, confidence in our democracy and a love for all.