Letter to Editor, Dec. 17, 2020: Educators essential and deserve respect

Educators essential

and deserve respect

A recent op-ed in The Wall Street Journal about future first lady Jill Biden using the title “Dr.” raises serious concerns. As the father of three accomplished daughters, the piece certainly strikes me as misogynistic. Moreover, as a former Virginia secretary of education, the op-ed is an attack on the worthiness of an advanced education degree. The author demeans education as not worthy of recognition equal to that given to the medical profession. Nothing can be further from the truth.

Educators generally and teachers specifically are indeed professionals and deserving of the respect accorded to those who have earned the title of “Doctor” in any field. They have the awesome responsibility of preparing students to be quality citizens and members of the workforce.

In Virginia, we must enact a comprehensive plan to support our teachers from pre-K to higher education to maintain Virginia as the top state for business. We do not need a commission to do this. We know what must be done. We must raise salaries for all teachers, provide teachers the professional development needed to keep them current on best practices, incentivize our best students to enter the teaching profession (including the forgiveness of student loans), develop career ladders to allow our best teachers to remain in the classroom to prepare our future workforce and hold teachers accountable to assure that only effective ones remain in the classroom. These are good starting points. What we need is the leadership and the commitment to get the job done.