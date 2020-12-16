Letter to Editor, Dec. 17, 2020: Was there enough fraud to affect 2020 election?

Was there enough fraud
to affect 2020 election?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Times-Dispatch Commentary section of Dec. 13 provided a one-sided portrayal of the controversy involving the November presidential election. Readers deserve a more balanced presentation.
It is critically important to acknowledge the danger of election fraud not only to the integrity of the election system but also to the very stability of our constitutional arrangement. The insistence that everyone should accept the announced outcome of the November election and not question the results that may have been affected by widespread fraud is seriously misguided.
The sworn testimony of hundreds of eyewitnesses to election irregularities and vote fraud should prompt a thorough investigation. That evidence is clearly more compelling than the unfounded speculation that led to the two-year, $32 million travesty known as the Mueller investigation of the 2016 election.
The issue is not whether there was considerable election fraud in the 2020 election but whether there was enough to affect the outcome. Neither side can claim with confidence to know the answer without an exhaustive investigation.
The 2005 report of the Commission on Federal Elections co-chaired by Jimmy Carter and James Baker concluded: “Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.” It also recognized that liberalizing mail-in balloting could alter the result of an election.
It is reasonable to believe that the rules changes in the four states that Texas challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court case likely facilitated a number of illicit mail-in ballots to affect the elections in those states. Every state has constitutional standing to ask the Supreme Court to resolve a controversy with other states. It is the safety valve that the framers provided to allow for peaceful resolution to avert disunion.
Sadly, the court’s rejection of the Texas petition will cause many states, including those that supported Texas, to consider a radical alternative.
Patrick McSweeney.
Powhatan.
William J. Olson.
Vienna.