Letter to Editor, Dec. 17, 2020: Was there enough fraud to affect 2020 election?

Was there enough fraud

to affect 2020 election?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Times-Dispatch Commentary section of Dec. 13 provided a one-sided portrayal of the controversy involving the November presidential election. Readers deserve a more balanced presentation.

It is critically important to acknowledge the danger of election fraud not only to the integrity of the election system but also to the very stability of our constitutional arrangement. The insistence that everyone should accept the announced outcome of the November election and not question the results that may have been affected by widespread fraud is seriously misguided.

The sworn testimony of hundreds of eyewitnesses to election irregularities and vote fraud should prompt a thorough investigation. That evidence is clearly more compelling than the unfounded speculation that led to the two-year, $32 million travesty known as the Mueller investigation of the 2016 election.

The issue is not whether there was considerable election fraud in the 2020 election but whether there was enough to affect the outcome. Neither side can claim with confidence to know the answer without an exhaustive investigation.