Letter to Editor, Dec. 18, 2020: Don't allow Trump to be NFL commissioner

Don't allow Trump

to be NFL commissioner

I hope that President Donald Trump never becomes National Football League commissioner. Given the way that he and his sycophants seditiously have tried to change the results in four to six states to go from President-elect Joe Biden to him, the new football scoring rule likely would be this: The home team has the right to switch up to four scores made by the visiting team to the home team’s column at the conclusion of the game. Visiting team wins, 28-0? No, the adjusted final score is home 21, visitors 7.