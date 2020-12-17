Letter to Editor, Dec. 18, 2020: Individual opinions are not always factual

Individual opinions

not always are factual

I recognize that Paul Schoenbaum’s recent letter ran on the Opinions page and everyone is entitled to theirs. They aren’t, in my view, entitled to state them as facts. The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun thanks to the amazing work of scientists at several drug companies, not due to the “aggressive intervention by President Donald Trump.” They began this well before he even decided it was worth paying attention to and it was passed quickly by the Food and Drug Administration. A “total and fast victory” has not been achieved when, in fact, we still are in the middle of an aggressive rise in cases and deaths. Based on the number of people who are unlikely to take the vaccine, thanks to more inaccuracies in the public’s knowledge, we’re unlikely to have victory over this disease until early 2022.