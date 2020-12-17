Letter to editor, Dec. 18, 2020: Proposed bill might restore balances

Proposed bill might
restore balances
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The rights and freedom of the people have been suspended, with no clear end in sight. The plausibility of these actions, in response to said emergency, have become questionable in the face of collected data. Millions of lives significantly have been impacted by broad, and in many cases, seemingly nonsensical dictates. “Based on science” no longer is a credible defense of these actions. They do not sensibly address actual risks, relative to common daily and seasonal risks, that nine to 10 months of collected mortality rate data (by age group and associated health issues) indicate.
Checks and balances need to be restored. The following proposed bill is bipartisan in nature. For those who would question the time interval proposed, I would respond with a rhetorical question: Is it an emergency? If so, then focus on it. Address it in the most focused, least harmful manner possible. If not, then stop it.
“Any declared state of emergency shall only be in effect for 14 calendar days, and can only be extended in seven calendar day increments by a two-thirds approval vote of the General Assembly. Any executive orders, department rulings, regulations or actions associated with said emergency shall have no legal authority and shall not be enforceable by any police authority, regulatory fiat or executive order outside these time periods. Anyone attempting to subvert these guidelines shall immediately be removed from their position by the police and be barred for life from any position in government service and contact with any government officials regarding public policy.”
You might feel that the penalty is a bit draconian, but weighted against the impact on the millions of citizens of the state, I think not. Clear boundaries need to be established to instill in some the serious consequences of their actions.
Michael Johnson.
Ashland.