Letter to editor, Dec. 18, 2020: Proposed bill might restore balances

Proposed bill might

restore balances

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The rights and freedom of the people have been suspended, with no clear end in sight. The plausibility of these actions, in response to said emergency, have become questionable in the face of collected data. Millions of lives significantly have been impacted by broad, and in many cases, seemingly nonsensical dictates. “Based on science” no longer is a credible defense of these actions. They do not sensibly address actual risks, relative to common daily and seasonal risks, that nine to 10 months of collected mortality rate data (by age group and associated health issues) indicate.

Checks and balances need to be restored. The following proposed bill is bipartisan in nature. For those who would question the time interval proposed, I would respond with a rhetorical question: Is it an emergency? If so, then focus on it. Address it in the most focused, least harmful manner possible. If not, then stop it.