Letter to Editor, Dec. 18, 2020: Use stimulus checks to help less fortunate

The letter that the government might soon be sending stimulus checks raises concerns. This will be important to the many people who have lost jobs due to the pandemic. If you are lucky enough to have a job, you might have another option. As a health care worker, job security almost is a given in a pandemic, but there are others who are lucky enough to share my economic security. When my husband and I got our first (partial) check, we felt it would be wrong to just save it or spend it on something we really didn’t need. We instead decided to donate that check to Feed More (central Virginia hunger relief). It seemed like a way to make the best use of the money. I am asking everyone who gets a stimulus check to think for a moment. If you need that money, by all means spend it: Pay your rent, buy more food, use some to buy presents for your children for Christmas. Presents should not have to be a trade-off for food. If you don’t need that check, find another option: Donate to a food kitchen, leave surprise presents on the porch for a neighbor’s children if you know they are struggling. Despite our difference, we all are Americans. Realize that sharing what might be a moderate amount of money to you might help someone eat, or stay in their home or even pay for medical care. During the holiday season, share what you receive, or a little bit more. Hold out your hand and share. Next time you might be one in need.