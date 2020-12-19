Letter to Editor, Dec. 20,2020: Change Monument Ave. into lovely arboretum

Change Monument Ave.

into lovely arboretum

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Oh, how we love the seasonal symbol of the Christmas tree; lit and decorated in our homes or still alive in yards, fields and parks.

Richmond indeed is a city of trees. We enjoy them flowering in the spring, their cool shade in the summer and their brilliant fall colors. Yes, there is beauty even in their bare branches after their leaves have fallen. Trees are everywhere throughout Richmond, but nowhere are they prided more than along Monument Avenue.

The removal of statues and the defacing of the remaining pedestals forever have changed the essence of that avenue, yet the stately trees remain to be revered.

With the absence of monuments, perhaps the emphasis on that avenue should be shifted to its beautiful statuesque arboretum.

Think how treehouses, greenhouses, wildlife carvings, gazebos and identification labels could enhance its arborescent beauty.