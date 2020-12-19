Letter to Editor, Dec. 20, 2020: Do plans exist to move Ashe, rename avenue?

Do plans exist to move

Ashe, rename avenue?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While I accept the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from the National Statuary Hall Collection in the U.S. Capitol, I disagree with the many proposals for statues of 20th-century citizens to replace him. The choice should be clear: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall.

Statues of Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson, J.E.B. Stuart and Matthew Fontaine Maury have been removed from Monument Avenue. Only the desecrated Robert E. Lee statue (on Virginia property) and the Arthur Ashe statue remain. The Lee statue soon will be removed.

What are the plans to relocate the Arthur Ashe statue and change the name of what no longer will be Monument Avenue?

Russ Cowel.