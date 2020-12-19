Letter to Editor, Dec. 20, 2020 Use changing holograms on Monument Avenue

Use changing holograms

on Monument Avenue

Having the technology to provide monuments using holograms instead of marble should be looked at for Monument Avenue and other statutes. How innovative to change the hologram statues on a regular basis, like civil rights leaders around the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.? Or presidents around Presidents Day? The list of people who should be on a monument is ever changing. With holograms we could highlight more people. We also could include the everyday people just doing their jobs as educators, nurses, bus drivers and helpers. And we could include current politicians so people learn the names of the people who represent them.