Letter to Editor, Dec. 20, 2020 Use changing holograms on Monument Avenue

Use changing holograms
on Monument Avenue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Having the technology to provide monuments using holograms instead of marble should be looked at for Monument Avenue and other statutes. How innovative to change the hologram statues on a regular basis, like civil rights leaders around the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.? Or presidents around Presidents Day? The list of people who should be on a monument is ever changing. With holograms we could highlight more people. We also could include the everyday people just doing their jobs as educators, nurses, bus drivers and helpers. And we could include current politicians so people learn the names of the people who represent them.
Using holograms, we could turn Monument Avenue into an ever-changing classroom providing opportunities to learn versus being stagnant. How many of us drove by the previous monuments without ever thinking about the carved images? Holograms would change that. Tourists and locals alike would be drawn to Monument Avenue to walk, discuss and learn.
Plus, it's a lot less expensive to change a hologram when social mores change faster than a heavy statue.
Betty Hesaltine.
Henrico