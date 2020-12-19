 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to Editor, Dec. 20, 2020: Voting, political monies need stronger controls
0 comments

Letter to Editor, Dec. 20, 2020: Voting, political monies need stronger controls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Voting, political monies

need stronger controls

Editor, Times-Dispatch,

I am not one who believes the recent election results should be overturned. However, I firmly believe there is sufficient uncertainty about the integrity of the handling and counting of ballots that strict controls need to be implemented for future elections. These controls should require requests for absentee ballots to strictly be limited to individual absentee voters and allow only duly appointed election officials to mail and otherwise handle absentee ballots themselves. All third parties absolutely should be barred from the process and a comprehensive chain of custody should be maintained by election officials and the United States Postal Service. A third necessary control is comprehensive, vigorous testing and certification by independent security experts of the hardware and software used to record and count individual ballots

Furthermore, contributions to candidates for election should strictly be limited to entities who reside within the single jurisdiction a candidate proposes to represent.

Robert Moffett.

Richmond.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News