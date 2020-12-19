Letter to Editor, Dec. 20, 2020: Voting, political monies need stronger controls

Voting, political monies

need stronger controls

I am not one who believes the recent election results should be overturned. However, I firmly believe there is sufficient uncertainty about the integrity of the handling and counting of ballots that strict controls need to be implemented for future elections. These controls should require requests for absentee ballots to strictly be limited to individual absentee voters and allow only duly appointed election officials to mail and otherwise handle absentee ballots themselves. All third parties absolutely should be barred from the process and a comprehensive chain of custody should be maintained by election officials and the United States Postal Service. A third necessary control is comprehensive, vigorous testing and certification by independent security experts of the hardware and software used to record and count individual ballots