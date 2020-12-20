Letter to Editor, Dec. 21, 2020: Alzheimer's research made significant gains

Alzheimer’s research
While attention has been focused on COVID-19 this year — and rightfully so — there have been several noteworthy developments in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research during 2020 that bring hope to more than five million Americans living with the disease.
Discoveries presented in July at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) include the unexpected benefits of flu and pneumonia vaccines in reducing incidents and risk of Alzheimer's. A blood test looms on the horizon, using specific markers in the blood that may detect changes in the brain 20 years before symptoms occur.
Scientists, including the Alzheimer's Association and representatives from more than 25 countries, are collaborating with technical guidance from the World Health Organization to track COVID-19's long-term impact on the brain.
Research on the APOE e4 gene variant — the most well-known and strongest genetic risk factor for the disease — has largely been done in people of European descent; however, genetic risk for Alzheimer’s might not mean the same for all races and ethnicities. New research finds APOE e4 has a very different effect in Latino populations.
The drug pipeline for Alzheimer’s is heating up. Suvorexant, used to treat insomnia, is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in people with the disease. Awaiting approval is Pimavanserin, a drug that treats hallucinations and delusions in AD. BAN2401, an anti-amyloid drug, is in Phase III of a clinical trial.
These efforts and more are bringing us closer to our ultimate goal: prevention, treatment and a cure for it and all other dementia.
