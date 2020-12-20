Letter to Editor, Dec. 21, 2020: Alzheimer's research made significant gains

Alzheimer’s research

made significant gains

Editor, Times-Dispatch,

While attention has been focused on COVID-19 this year — and rightfully so — there have been several noteworthy developments in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research during 2020 that bring hope to more than five million Americans living with the disease.

Discoveries presented in July at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) include the unexpected benefits of flu and pneumonia vaccines in reducing incidents and risk of Alzheimer's. A blood test looms on the horizon, using specific markers in the blood that may detect changes in the brain 20 years before symptoms occur.

Scientists, including the Alzheimer's Association and representatives from more than 25 countries, are collaborating with technical guidance from the World Health Organization to track COVID-19's long-term impact on the brain.