Letter to Editor, Dec. 21, 2020: Lifestyle changes aid energy, climate changes

Lifestyle changes aid

energy, climate changes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The end of the year is approaching, and it is a great time to think of resolutions and reflections. A key issue that will be discussed in the coming months and years is how we will solve energy and climate challenges. A coroner in London has concluded that nine-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah’s death in February 2013 was caused by acute respiratory failure, severe asthma and air pollution exposure. Tropical Cyclone Yasa struck the low-lying Pacific island nation of Fiji Thursday, one of the strongest storms to hit there. Since the late 1880s, this year now isthe fourth wettest calendar year for Richmond. And 2018 was the second wettest. Ella, Fiji and Richmond are not the only ones affected.

The new administration and Congress will be considering many proposals that need our support. There already aresome good ideas that have been proposed that have not been adopted yet. Specifically, the idea to capture the true cost (or burden) of a resource by increasing its price and returning those additional contributions to everyone impacted by energy/climate injustice.