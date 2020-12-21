Letter to Editor, Dec. 22, 2020: Necessities must come before luxuries if aided

Necessities must come

before luxuries if aided

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am all for giving assistance or helping families in distress. I sympathize with anyone who has fallen on hard times and struggles to make ends meet. Everyone should be able to afford the basics for life: a roof over your head, clothes on your back and food on your table, these are necessities.

There is a huge difference between necessities and luxuries. Luxuries are alcohol, tobacco, dining out, going to bars, going on vacation, for example. I would suggest that anyone who is claiming that they can’t pay their rent should be required to submit a factual list of monthly expenses. If any of the luxuries are mention the benefits cease.

If an individual is caught falsifying an expense list then they lose benefits and face criminal charges. Anyone arrested with illegal narcotics will also lose benefits. I know some will read this and shake their head and roll their eyes. The bottom line is if you are not mature or responsible enough to know that basics come before luxuries, you do not deserve any help. I am sure some will say that children will suffer. If you put luxuries before your family, you don’t deserve your family.