Letter to Editor, Dec. 22, 2020: Opposing view stated to Bill Bolling's column

Opposing view
to Bill Bolling's op-ed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent op-ed, my good friend, Bill Bolling, a former lieutenant governor of Virginia, discussed lessons to learn from the most recent election. While I admire Bolling’s service, I think he has misinterpreted the results of this election. He states that this election always will create suspicion about the outcome, and blames this on changes in election laws and actions taken due to the pandemic.
First, there is no suspicion about the outcome of this election. The only suspicion is that created by President Donald Trump and his friends who allege fraud but produce no evidence. As Bolling says, the courts and U.S. Justice Department have found no credible evidence of fraud.
Second, Bolling states these changes have created confusion and mistrust. I respectfully disagree. This is not the first time that has happened and it probably will be a common occurrence. Not a problem; so it takes a few days to complete the count and we know the winner on day two, three or four. Nothing wrong with all votes.
In this space, I cannot refute each of the five changes he suggests, but all of the new processes worked this year with no evidence of fraud. We can handle voting by mail (as we have for decades), early voting and absentee voting. As a matter of fact, by accommodating the voter (and not the politician or a party), more people were able to vote than we have seen in generations. That is common-sense, constitutional government at its best.
Are there lessons to be learned from this election? Absolutely. and Bolling has raised interesting questions, but we need to be sure we have the correct questions before we start putting answers together.
Jack Reasor.
Glen Allen.