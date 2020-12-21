Letter to Editor, Dec. 22, 2020: Opposing view stated to Bill Bolling's column

Opposing view

to Bill Bolling's op-ed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent op-ed, my good friend, Bill Bolling, a former lieutenant governor of Virginia, discussed lessons to learn from the most recent election. While I admire Bolling’s service, I think he has misinterpreted the results of this election. He states that this election always will create suspicion about the outcome, and blames this on changes in election laws and actions taken due to the pandemic.

First, there is no suspicion about the outcome of this election. The only suspicion is that created by President Donald Trump and his friends who allege fraud but produce no evidence. As Bolling says, the courts and U.S. Justice Department have found no credible evidence of fraud.

Second, Bolling states these changes have created confusion and mistrust. I respectfully disagree. This is not the first time that has happened and it probably will be a common occurrence. Not a problem; so it takes a few days to complete the count and we know the winner on day two, three or four. Nothing wrong with all votes.