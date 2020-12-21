Letter to Editor, Dec. 22, 2020: Spanberger's actions reflect bipartisan stand

Spanberger's actions

reflect bipartisan stand

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright once said: “The description of myself that I like best is that of problem-solver, or doer,” so she should appreciate efforts of the Problem Solvers Caucus in the U.S. Congress. The caucus is a group made up of an equal number of Republican and Democratic members of the House and Senate. The objective of the caucus is to pass legislation supporting “ideas that appeal to a broad spectrum of the American people” by focusing on bipartisan solutions. Like Albright, the problem solvers are doers. In less than a month, they did what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., could not do. Apparently fed up leaving behind the individuals and businesses hurt so badly by the pandemic, the caucus announced a plan for a second COVID-19 relief package a month ago. Their solution extends federal unemployment benefits, provides direct payments to taxpayers and makes aid available to small businesses. More importantly, they secured the support of enough Republicans and Democrats to back the legislation. Not surprisingly, you won’t recognize many names among the list of members. There is one name on the list that is familiar to readers of The Times-Dispatch: U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is one of the leaders of the group. She is listed as the Democratic Whip on its website. Spanberger consistently has ranked in the top five most bipartisan members of Congress by groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and this past year, she was the highest-ranking Democratic House member, senator or governor for her efforts to build consensus as measured by the Common Ground Scorecard. Because of that bipartisan approach, Spanberger narrowly won re-election in November. Hopefully, more Republicans and Democrats will learn a lesson from Spanberger and will realize that the best way to serve their party is to serve their country.