Letter to Editor, Dec. 23, 2020: Army not ready to aid Operation Warp Speed

In the fall, President Donald Trump was declaring that Operation Warp Speed had turned the challenge of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine when approved over to the military. Army General Gustave F. Perna, the task force member in charge of distribution, declared that they were on top of the process and were ready to deploy the moment the U. S. Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine for use. After the approval came, what I saw was FedEx, United Parcel Service and Walmart trucks and planes transporting the vaccines. And where security was needed, the U. S. Marshals Service was providing the escorts. Nowhere did I see military personnel or vehicles participating. Now that there are problems in the distribution process, Gen. Perna stands up to admit that he wasn't prepared. This leads me to wonder just how prepared our military is to protect the nation. It seems to me that at the outset, the distribution planning should have been turned over to people who know how to move and distribute large quantities of product - like FedEx, UPS, Walmart, etc.