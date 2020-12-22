Letter to Editor, Dec. 23, 2020: Congress out of touch with COVID-19 victims

Congress out of touch

with COVID-19 victims

I am a self-employed professional tour director. My business has been eliminated by the pandemic. I don't live an extravagant life style. I am single, no children, and keep a small studio apartment. I used to spend so much time away that I figured that there was no need for a larger apartment. My eyes have been opened. The $600 per week barely covered my expenses. I can't imagine trying to raise a family on that. The fact that so many think this is far too much is deflating. The new deal cuts that in half, and Congress wants to pat itself on the back. It shows how disconnected they are from the reality of so many poorer citizens. It's embarrassing to live in a country that cares so little about its people.