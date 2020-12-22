letter to editor, Dec. 23, 2020: Election still causes both sides to disagree

Election still causes

both sides to disagree

In response to a recent letter, I find it interesting that the writer states there is no suspicion about the outcome of the election. I wonder how he knows how half the population feels or thinks that something is possibly not likely or true, the very definition of suspicion.

It seems every American, despite party affiliation, would want secure elections. This way, these suspicions would be much fewer despite which side wins. Let's get back to in-person voting on the first Tuesday in November to restore trust in our elections. Mail-in voting without a valid reason will not be trusted due to complete lack of control. Also, the delays in counting absolutely cause doubt. Just because someone says there is no suspicion doesn't change the feelings of the other half.