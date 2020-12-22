Letter to Editor, Dec. 23, 2020: HSC alumni cheers grads' holiday giving

H-SC alumni cheers

grads' holiday giving

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kudos to Hampden-Sydney College for the outstanding support its alumni have given the Even The Score contest between traditional school rivals by

donating to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund. Though the smallest of the competing colleges and universities, Hampden-Sydney's alumni gifts rank sixth among the 14 competing schools.

That generosity is a true reflection of the school's mission of forming good men and good citizens.

Rives Hardy.

Class of 1954.