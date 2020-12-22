Letter to editor, Dec. 23, 2020; Legalize marijuana? Use existing laws fairly

Legalize marijuana?

Use existing laws fairly

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to a recent op-ed saying "Virginia shold legalize marijuana:"

Really? Your best answer to addressing racial justice is to offer one social evil as a response to another? Really?

It is pretty well established that frequent marijuana use can lead to addiction and serve as a gateway to more serious forms of illegal drug use. And even if that result does not occur, diminished metal facility while under the influence often results in secondary issues such as traffic accidents, physical abuse and crimes to support the habit.

The proposal to “solve” the racial justice problem by decriminalizing marijuana simply ignores the problem and adds another or more problems. Let’s consider the proposed logic. Suppose, hypothetically, that statistically more Black and brown persons than white persons are jailed because of rape convictions. Should we then decriminalize rape, free the perpetrators and expunge their criminal records in the name of racial justice? What about murder? Supposedly the same statistics apply there as well. Decriminalize murder?