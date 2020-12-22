Letter to Editor, Dec. 23, 2020: State funds for statues better spent on teachers

State funds for statues

better spent on teachers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I find it a continuing tragedy and a theater of the absurd that Gov. Ralph Northam wants to spend $25 million to transform historic sites. This is another example of misplaced priorities. Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney seem comfortable spending millions to satisfy their anti-everything Confederate hysteria.

Richmond has numerous problems that could benefit from millions of dollars of assistance. One can hardly imagine how the money spent on removing statutes could benefit public schools.

Someone needs to take a hard look at the state of public education in the city of Richmond and for that matter in the commonwealth of Virginia.

The pay for public school teachers in Virginia falls toward the low-end in the country. The educating of our students should be more important than removing statues and transforming historic sites. A quality education goes a long way in dealing with social problems and improving quality of life.

Claude R. Mayo.